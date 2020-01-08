WATCH: Grandmother risks minor’s life for rescuing trapped cat

In a heart-stopping video, an aged woman could be seen dropping and later pulling over her grandson from a balcony to rescue her trapped cat.

The risky rescue operation took place on Sunday in Peng’an, a county of Sichuan Province in south-western China.

The video shows that a child having a rope tightly fastened around his stomach and one end of it held by the grandmother was dropped at a balcony one storey down at a thin platform.

It is said the pensioner’s pet had been stuck on the balcony one level below, so she decided to lower the boy to the edge of the platform for him to reach the animal.

He was later seen holding the cat in a bag as the grandmother and his uncle push him up. Both the boy and the cat remained unharmed.

Worrying about the boy’s safety, onlookers could be heard in the video filming and shouting during the entire scary episode, which lasted for minutes.

Grandmother, who was later identified as Ms Tang said that she did not feel her act was dangerous at the time, but after watching footage of it she felt scared.

Later while regretting over her actions, she said that it was not that she would rather risk her grandson’s life to save a cat but she did it knowing that it would not harm him.

The boy later known as Hao Hao, who was left at his grandparents home from parents who work in another area, said that he did not feel scared at the time.

