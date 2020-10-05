Web Analytics
$45,450 transferred to Salman Shehbaz from gravel seller’s account, reveals NAB

LAHORE: An ongoing investigation into money-laundering charges against PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and members of his family has brought to light yet another fake account used to transfer $45,450 to his son Salman Shehbaz, ARY News reported.

According to the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) documents, the hefty amount was transferred to Salman Shehbaz from a fake account in the name of Pervez Phulpoto, a resident of Gujjo Goth in Sindh’s Thatta district. Salman got this transaction on May 6, 2010.

Surprised, Phulpoto, who sells gravel, said he had never seen such a hefty sum in his entire life as he earns a paltry monthly income of 25,000 to 30,000. He said he only had one chance to perform Umrah, adding he doesn’t have resources enough to transfer such a huge sum to anyone.

He also denied having any personal or business ties with the Shehbaz Sharif family.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) banking crime circle had discovered billions of rupees stashed in bank accounts of employees of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz.

Sources had relayed the FIA found a staggering Rs9.5 billion in bank accounts of Salman’s employees who have been working at the Ramazan and Al-Arabia Sugar Mills. Providing a breakdown of the amount, they said, Rs2.3 billion was found in a bank account of Salman Shehbaz’s peon, named Maqsood, who also purchased a luxury car worth more than Rs15 million.

