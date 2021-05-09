Gravity or optical illusion? Video shows road where vehicle goes uphill

Netizens have debated over the effect of gravity or optical illusion after a video showed a vehicle seemingly cruising up the hill on its own instead of coming down even when the engines are off.

This phenomenon is possible in something that is called ‘Gravity Hill’ and an instance of this was captured in a YouTube video in Scotland.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A man is seen driving his car on the famed slope. When he brings it to a halt, it suddenly starts to roll up instead of rolling down at a controlled speed.

Now, many will wonder why that happens. Many people even came up with theories suggesting that there is a ‘magnetic field’ that is present which pulls the vehicle towards it. Some even thought it was cursed!

However, the reason is rather simple and unexpected. The surroundings of the road and the landscape makes it appear to be tricky in nature. Therefore, the road becomes an optical illusion making it seem like the car is going uphill on neutral instead of sloping downwards.

A similar optical illusion video showing a woman flying her Jeep through the clouds has gone viral on social media and has left users stunned, racking up 7.1 million views on TikTok so far.

The viewers are comparing the clip to a magical scene from Harry Potter.

Comments

comments