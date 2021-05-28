KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday announced a new deadline for the Green Line BRT project, saying it will be operational in September, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the federal minister said the Green Line BRT project will get operational in Karachi in August or September.

He further said that five ongoing projects under the Karachi Transformation plan belong to the Centre and would be completed on time.

The minister further said that the cleaning of Mehmoodabad nullah and encroachments would be cleared before July.

BRT buses

It must be noted here that the Chinese bus manufacturer Zhongtong has secured an order to provide 100 units of 18-meter-long buses for Karachi’s Green Line and Orange Line Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) projects.

The buses will be in green and orange colors and will run on BRT routes. The BRT buses are currently being tested by the Chinese authorities for any mechanical and safety issues.

Green Line BRT

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground and has 25 stations. Read More: After electric, Sindh govt announces to procure 250 biogas buses for Karachi The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road. The state-of-art underground bus terminal with parking facility and commercial mezzanine floor was being also being constructed at Numaish. The construction work on Phase-I was started in 2016.

