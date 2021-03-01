Green Line Express narrowly escapes mishap in Sukkur

SUKKUR: A Lahore-Karachi bound Green Line Expresses narrowly escaped a mishap in Sukkur after it was stopped by an unknown man in Detha, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

As per details, the train at the speed of 105km/h was heading to Karachi from Lahore, when it was stopped by an unidentified man, who risked his life by coming on the track and forced the train to stop.

The sources within the Pakistan Railways said that the Green Line Express escaped a road mishap as the two feet-long track was broken.

The repair work at the track is currently underway by the PR authorities.

Earlier this month, a man was killed while his two sons sustained injuries when a freight train rammed into the bike they were riding in Sukkur.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred at the Sangi railways crossing.

