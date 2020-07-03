20 killed, several injured as train rams into coaster carrying Sikh Yatrees in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: A Lahore-bound train rammed into a passenger coaster at a railway crossing near Farooq Abad railway station in Sheikhupura on Friday, killing at least 20 people, mainly Sikh pilgrims, and injuring several others, reported ARY News.

According to rescue sources, most of the passengers travelling in the ill-fated coaster hit by Shah Hussain Express at the unmanned level crossing were Sikh Yatrees who were returning from Nankana Sahib.

Upon being informed of the crash, rescue teams from the railways and Rescue 1122 reached the site of the accident and began shifting the injured and the dead to a nearby hospital.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a Tweeter statement expressed deep sadness over the accident that he said killed at 20 people, mainly Sikh pilgrims, and issued directives for provision of proper medical care to the injured. “My condolences and prayers go to the families of the deceased.”

He said he has directed relevant authorities to ensure facilitation and care for all the families. “Our entire railway’s operational safety SOPs will be reviewed immediately.”

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, taking notice of the accident, ordered authorities to launch immediate action against those responsible for it.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tweeted: “Really saddened after Shiekhupura Train accident. My prayers and sympathies are with the families of victims!” He said the district administration, emergency services and health department are providing the best possible care and treatment to the injured passengers.

