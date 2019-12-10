Green Line Express train to get two additional bogies from Dec 15

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways on Tuesday decided to add up two more bogies in the economy class of the Green Line Express train, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the addition in the bogies of the Karachi-Islamabad train would be made from December 15.

However, an air-conditioning (AC) business coach would be removed from the train, bringing the total number of bogies in the train to 13, they said.

On December 05, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced a 10 per cent reduction in fares of freight trains.

Read More: IHC summons inquiry report of Tezgam train fire incident

Addressing a news conference, he said the fares of freight trains are being cut by 10 per cent from midnight tonight.

The minister reaffirmed his commitment to turn the Railways into a profitable institution by completely overcoming its deficit within three years. He said that Pakistan is the only country in the world where passenger trains are generating profit.

He said the Main Line One, which envisaged 1,872 kilometer long new track from Karachi to Lahore, will be a historic project in the 72-year history of the country. It will generate 1,00,000 job opportunities, he added.

