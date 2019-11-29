IHC summons inquiry report of Tezgam train fire incident

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought the reply from the federation and railways’ ministry for submission of an inquiry report of Tezgam Express train fire incident, ARY News reported on Friday.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court conducted the hearing of a petition filed for an independent inquiry into Tezgam train inferno. The high court summoned the inquiry report over the train fire incident from the federal government and prevention steps by the concerned ministry to void such accidents in future.

The court sent notice to the federation and railways’ ministry. Justice Kayani directed the Ministry of Interior to submit an inquiry report of the Tezgam incident and remarked that he will deliver the verdict after reviewing it.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the court had sought a reply from the federal government in the previous hearing which was not complied by the federation and interior ministry.

During the hearing today, Justice Kayani expressed outrage over non-payment of compensation money to the affected persons despite an announcement made by the railways’ minister Sheikh Rasheed.

The judge questioned the reason for not paying compensation money. To this, the lawyer representing the railways’ ministry replied that the federal government will have to pay the compensation amounts to the affectees.

Later, the high court adjourned the hearing till January 13 after issuing notices to the federal government and railways’ ministry.

Tezgam train inferno

Earlier on October 31, 73 people had lost their lives and 40 others injured when the fire had engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to an alleged cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence had taken place. A Pakistan Railways official had confirmed that the fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder. After the blast, the raging fire had engulfed two other coaches as well.

Railway officials had said there were more than 200 passengers travelling in the three carriages, in which there were at least 77 passengers in one of the carriages while there 78 in the other economy class carriage. At least 54 passengers were travelling in the business class carriage.

