Grenade attack leaves one Rangers personnel injured in Karachi

KARACHI: At least one Rangers personnel sustained injuries after miscreants hurled a grenade at the law enforcing authority’s vehicle in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in block 5 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, when armed motorcyclists hurled a hand grenade at a Rangers van that stopped by a tyre-repair shop.

One personnel of the law enforcing authority sustained injuries after broken glasses pierced through his body. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment as police and other security personnel cordoned off the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that continued actions from Rangers and police against criminal and militant elements in the city have restored peace of the city.

In one such incident of attack on law enforcement authority personnel in July 2019, two policemen were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

Read More: ATC awards 29-year jail term to four attackers of Rangers check post in Karachi

Police relayed the firing incident took place in Orangi Town No 4 area at around 8am. Both the police personnel were on their way on a motorbike to report for duty when they were fired at by four armed men who were riding two motorcycles.

Upon being informed of the incident, a police team reached the site and cordoned it off to collect evidence. The bodies were shifted to a nearby medical facility for medico legal formalities.

The SSP West said four spent bullet casings of a 9mm pistol were recovered from the scene. Citing initial investigation, he said the attack appeared to be targeted one.

The killed policemen, posted in Mominabad, were identified as Sepoy Allahdita and Sepoy Ahmed Ali.

Comments

comments