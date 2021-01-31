Groom dies of cardiac arrest on wedding day in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: In a shocking incident, a groom died of a cardiac arrest on his wedding day in Bahawalpur, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the details, Muhammad Akbar, a resident of Uch Sharif, tied the knot with a girl today. His wedding was solemnized at Basti Jando Wali before he drove his bride home.

As soon as the couple reached home, Muhammad Akbar complained of severe pain in his chest. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Hospital sources said that he suffered a severe attack and could not survive.

Earlier on January 30, an underage groom, who had been sent to police lock-up along with his parents two days ago, has passed away after returning to home in Khairpur.

After arresting the accused in organising an underage marriage, police officials had produced the underage coup and their parents before a local court two days ago. Later, the court had ordered to send their parents to jail besides issuing directives to release the groom and bride.

Relatives had said that Ayaz Ali fell ill after coming back home after being released from the police lock-up. They had alleged that the groom died due to extreme depression which he suffered after his detention by police.

