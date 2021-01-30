Khairpur: Underage groom dies after returning from police lock-up

KHAIRPUR: An underage groom, who had been sent to police lock-up along with his parents two days ago, has passed away after returning to home in Khairpur, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After arresting the accused in organising an underage marriage, police officials had produced the underage coup and their parents before a local court two days ago. Later, the court had ordered to send their parents to jail besides issuing directives to release the groom and bride.

Relatives said that Ayaz Ali fell ill after coming back home after being released from the police lock-up. They alleged that the groom died due to extreme depression which he suffered after his detention by police.

Earlier, Sindh police had foiled an underage marriage in Pir Jo Goth of Khairpur district and arrested 20 people. The 14-year-old groom, Ayaz Ali, and the 13-year-old bride, Saima, were also arrested along with family members two days ago.

The incident occurred in Kot Denal Muhallah in Khairpur, where a marriage ceremony had been organised held to tie a knot between a 14-year-old boy and a 13 years old girl.

The police had raided the event after receiving information regarding the violation under provincial law restraining marriage before 18-year-old and taken the would-be-bride and groom and their parents.

Child marriages continue unabated in the Sindh province despite a law outlawing such marriages.

