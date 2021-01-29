Underage couple taken into custody over child marriage in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: Sindh police have foiled an underage marriage in Khairpur district of the province and arrested 20 people including the bride and groom, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in Kot Denal Muhallah in Khairpur, where a marriage ceremony was held to tie a knot between a 14-year-old boy and a 13 years old girl.

The police, however, raided the event after receiving information regarding the violation under provincial law restraining marriage before 18-year-old and taken the would-be-bride and groom and their parents.

The police also arrested the attendees of the marriage ceremony. The police said that the couple would be presented before the court.

Child marriages continue unabated in the Sindh province despite a law outlawing such marriages.

On November 03, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had sent a minor girl, to shelter home while hearing the case of marriage of an underage couple from Punjab. An underage couple from Khanewal, Punjab had married on free will in Karachi on October 24.

