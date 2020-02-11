Groom manhandled over contracting third marriage in Karachi

KARACHI: A groom was manhandled over contracting third marriage in Karachi, without consent of his first two wives, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, groom named Asif was subjected to torture by his first wife and her family in an ongoing Valima reception of his third marriage in Karachi.

Failing to convince his first wife and her family, Asif fled to the police station by leaving the reception to save his life.

The in-laws of Asif attacked him again, when he was coming out of the police station. Seeing the media on the spot, the groom ran from the spot and saved his life by taking shelter beneath the truck.

“Asif has already two wives and now he has contracted third marriage without any consent from them”, said Asif’s first wife, while speaking to the newsmen outside the police station.

She demanded legal action against her husband and his family for hiding the facts.

Meanwhile, Asif said he has lodged FIR against her first wife and her family over attacking him.

