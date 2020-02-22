WATCH: Groom thrashed by first wife at second wedding

SIALKOT: A groom was thrashed by his first wife when he was tying the knot for the second time without her prior permission in Sialkot, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The wedding ceremony turned into a battlefield as the groom’s first wife, Fouzia along with her minor daughter, made her entry in the ceremony.

Fouzia slapped and punched her husband, Abdur Rehman, in public for contracting second marriage without her consent.

Fouzia said that Abdur Rehman had contracted marriage with her two years ago, adding that her husband had kicked her out of his home for giving birth to a baby girl.

Fouzia, the resident of Zafarwal, fell unconscious after the groom’s family beaten her up.

Meanwhile, the police arrived at the scene and controlled the situation. The groom, while sensing the situation, managed to escape from the scene.

