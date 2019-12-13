Influential person’s guard resorts to aerial firing outside Karachi mosque to clear road     

KARACHI: A security guard of an influential person resorted to aerial firing outside a mosque to clear road after Jumma prayer in Defence, posh area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a large number of pushcart vendors gathered outside the mosque and people were coming out after offering Jumma prayer, when a vehicle of the influential person reached there.

The influential personality turned fierce to see traffic jam near the mosque and ordered his guard to disperse the people and find a way for the vehicle.

The guard subjected a pushcart vendor to torture and injured him. Later, he restarted to aerial firing to disperse the people and clear the road.

The firing incident caused stampede and panic among the people.

Earlier on December 1, a teenage boy had sustained severe gunshot wound as unidentified people in a vehicle fired bullets at him and abducted the girl walking alongside with him in Karachi.

The incident had taken place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Bukhari Commercial where a group of men in a vehicle had fled after kidnapping the girl. The victims were identified as Dua and Haris. Haris was later shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

