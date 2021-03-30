Audit record of Guddu Thermal Power Plant burnt: sources

KASHMORE: Important record at Guddu Thermal Power Plant Station was burnt to ashes in the blaze which erupted at Audit Room, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The important record and precious equipment were burnt to ashes after the fire broke out at the Audit Room of the Gudu Thermal Power Station. The cause behind the fire remained unknown.

Getting the information, two fire tenders reached the station to control the raging fire.

On February 23, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) inquiry report, regarding nationwide power breakdown in-country, held the staff of Guddu Thermal Power Plant responsible for gross negligence which had resulted in the blackout.

The inquiry report recommended that the departmental enquiry initiated by Guddu Power Plant management against the delinquent staff regarding the instant breakdown be concluded and management reforms at Guddu for systematic working.

