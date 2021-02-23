NEPRA releases report on power breakdown

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has released inquiry report on major power breakdown in the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

On January 9, Several parts of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, had suffered a massive power breakdown.

As per the report, Guddu Power Station tripped at 11.41 pm due to human error. “Though development work was underway at the station, SOPs were completely neglected, which resulted in a massive breakdown.”

The officials responsible for not taking steps for improvement in the National Transmission and Dispatch Company’s (NTDC) system were also named. The action which were supposed to be taken were neglected, the report read.

Read more: Major power breakdown hits parts of country

The NEPRA in its recommendations to avoid such incidents in the future has urged for vast study for energy saving. The authority has urged to take precautionary measures to avoid power breakdowns in the future.

NTDC, K-Electric and other power plants have been directed to put precautionary measures in place. Provision of electricity should be ensured in case of any emergency-like situation.

