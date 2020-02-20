Railways all set to launch Gujranwala express on Feb 24

LAHORE: Ministry of Railways has finalized all arrangements to launch a new train (Gujranwala express) from Gujranwala to Lahore on Feb 24 to facilitate the passengers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed will inaugurate the Gujranwala express on Feb 24 (Monday). The fare of new train service will be Rs100.

Pakistan Railways had recently restored the shuttle train service between Lahore and Wagah Railway Station. The train named “Rail Car” has the capacity for 181 passengers.

The Wagah to Lahore train service was shut down in 1997 due to security reasons.

Earlier on Feb 15, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed hinted at selling the Pakistan Railways Karachi land to overcome its deficit.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the Railways Minister said that Supreme Court in its last hearing in railway losses case had given go-ahead to the ministry for selling Karachi land in order to overcome its deficit.

“Apex court has allowed Pakistan Railways to sell its land to overcome deficits. We are right now considering to sell the Karachi property. If we become successful in that task, the railways’ deficit will end in one year,” claimed Rasheed.

