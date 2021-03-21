GUJRANWALA: In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old girl burned to death after headphones she had on caught fire in Punjab’s Gujranwala, rescue officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in a village on the city’s outskirts. The teenager, named Mushfiqa, was using headphones connected to a mobile phone while it was charging. She was completely burned after the headphones caught fire all of a sudden, the rescue officials said.

Also Read: Girl dies as charging mobile phone explodes near her head

The girl’s death is the latest in a series of incidents involving the use of smartphones while they are charged.

Earlier, a video shared hundreds of thousands of times warned against using mobile phones while they charge because “electric waves” will pass through your body. However, experts termed the advise misleading, saying other appliances would also exhibit similar harmless voltage leakage, while the real danger — though slim — could come from faulty batteries and low-quality chargers.

