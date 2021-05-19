CCTV shows couple killed in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar within minutes

KARACHI: A CCTV footage has unfolded the entire episode that saw the murder of a couple in the Gulistan-e-Johar neighbourhood of Karachi, showing three suspects committing the horrific act within a short span of six minutes, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to details, bodies of a man and a woman were found from a flat in Gulistan-e-Johar area of the city and it later emerged that the couple-currently on bail- was facing charges of facilitating a suspect allegedly involved in murdering an additional SHO Rahim Shah in the city.

A CCTV footage obtained by the investigators during the initial probe revealed how the entire murder episode of the couple unfolded within a span of six minutes, showing two suspects on a motorbike approaching the apartment.

At 8:22 am, they reached the apartment and were received by another man who then briefed them and later lead them to flat number 602 on the seventh floor via an elevator.

The footage shows three of them returning to the ground floor using the same elevator at 8:28 am and later leaving the apartment in a motorbike.

The police found four spent casing of bullets from the apartment, where the body of the couple was found lying in a pool of blood.

The investigators further found that the woman murdered in the incident was a former wife of MQM-London’s ‘target killer’ Raees aka Mamma. Fauzia was a resident of Chakra Goth in Karachi and later married to Jaffer as the couple was associated with the teaching profession.

It is pertinent to mention here that the additional SHO of Gulistan-e-Johar police station was killed in a shootout with suspected robbers near Safari Park in September 2020 after he tried to nab robbers allegedly involved in a mugging bid.

One of the suspects allegedly involved in the murder of the cop stayed at the residence of the couple, who later secured bail to evade arrest at the hands of police.

