Additional SHO shot dead in Karachi shootout

KARACHI: The additional SHO of Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station was killed in a shootout with suspected robbers near Safari Park on Friday, ARY News reported.

East SSP Sajid Sadozai confirmed the death of Sub-inspector Raheem Khan in the shootout.



A police official said the robbers attempted to loot a citizen as he got into his car after withdrawing cash from the ATM of a private bank at Khalid Bin Waleed Road. On getting information, Ferozabad police reached there in no time and gave chase after the culprits tried to flee the scene.

In the meantime, the police said a message was sent on the wireless about the robbers trying to evade arrest, mobilising the entire district’s police. A check post was set up near Safari Park. Upon seeing the policemen there, the robbers opened fire at them and an encounter ensued, as a result of which the sub-inspector was killed.

However, the robbers managed to flee the spot. A search operation is underway to trace them, the police said.

