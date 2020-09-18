A ‘Madadgar-15’ police official has been martyred by the firing of unidentified gunmen near Brooks Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi district, ARY News reported on Friday.

Rescue sources told ARY News that unidentified armed men opened fire on a police official in Karachi. The deceased police official deputed in ‘Madadgar-15’ force, added sources.

The executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Dr Seemi Jamali, said that the cop is identified as Arif Khan. She added that Arif Khan succumbed to fatal wounds before arriving at the Jinnah Hospital.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the senior superintendent police (SSP) Korangi.

Earlier in February, police personnel had been killed by the firing of unidentified armed men outside his residence in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area.

The deceased police official of Saudabad police station had been identified as Rehman Bangash, who sustained severe bullet wounds by the firing of unidentified assailants outside his residence in Pehlwan Goth neighbourhood of Gulistan-e-Johar area.

