Policeman gunned down outside his residence in Karachi

KARACHI: A police official has been killed by the firing of unidentified armed men outside his residence in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The deceased police official of Saudabad police station is identified as Rehman Bangash, who sustained severe bullet wounds by the firing of unidentified assailants outside his residence in Pehlwan Goth neighbourhood of Gulistan-e-Johar area.

Rehman Bangash succumbed to injuries after being shifted to Jinnah Hospital by rescue officials.

According to police officials, the culprits have also fired bullets on CCTV camera and gate of this house. Residents of the area have caught an alleged attacker who was handed over the police officials rushed at the crime site.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and summoned a report from Superintendent Police (SP) East besides giving instructions to immediately arresting the attackers.

In a separate incident, a man was seriously wounded in a gun attack in Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase I area of the metropolis today.

It is pertinent to mention here that two policemen had been killed within 48 hours in separate incidents of firing in the metropolis on January 15.

