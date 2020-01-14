Policeman gunned down in Karachi

KARACHI: A policeman was shot dead during an encounter with dacoits in Karachi on Tuesday night, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the incident took place in New Karachi’s industrial where the police constable, Irfan, was deployed to scan suspicious vehicles.

Sources said that the policeman signalled two men riding a motorcycle to stop. Instead, the motorcyclists accelerated and opened fire on the policeman. The assailants managed to escape from the scene.

Rescue officials shifted the policeman to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Earlier on January 5, a police constable had been gunned down by unidentified armed men in Islamabad.

The officials had said that following a tip-off about presence of outlaws at a house located in Soan Garden area of Islamabad, constable Ishaq along with a police party had arrived in the area.

The police party had cordoned off the area and constable Ishaq along with other policemen entered the house and took a suspect into custody.

When the police officials were coming out of the house, the detained suspect’s accomplices had opened fire on them and had got released the suspect.

