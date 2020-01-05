Policeman gunned down in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A police constable was gunned down by unidentified armed men in Islamabad on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The officials said that following a tip-off about presence of outlaws at a house located in Soan Garden area of Islamabad, constable Ishaq along with a police party arrived in the area.

The police party cordoned off the area and constable Ishaq along with other policemen entered the house and took a suspect into custody.

When the police officials were coming out of the house, the detained suspect’s accomplices opened fire on them and got released the suspect.

During the encounter, constable Ishaq received several bullets. The policeman was being shifted to the hospital when he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the armed men managed to escape from the area.

The police have registered a murder case and launched investigations.

Last year on August 21, a policeman had been martyred and two officials left wounded in a firing incident took place in the federal capital Islamabad.

Unidentified assailants had opened fire on police officials deployed on a check post in the vicinity of Sabzi Mandi police station, leaving one martyred and two seriously injured in Islamabad.

Police and rescue teams had reached at the crime site immediately and shifted the dead body and wounded personnel to the nearby hospital.

