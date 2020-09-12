ASI shoots himself dead at Lahore’s Garden Town police station

LAHORE: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at Lahore’s Garden Town police station on Saturday.

According to police sources, the police officer, identified as Majeed who was associated with the Garden Town investigation department, shot himself dead using an official gun this morning.

They said a team of forensic experts has arrived at the scene to collect evidence. The body of the police officer was shifted to a nearby medical facility for a post-mortem examination.

The sources said he was under mental stress after the demise of his son in a traffic accident.

Earlier this year, the principal of Police Training College Rawat had committed suicide by shooting himself. The Rawalpind’s city police officer (CPO) had confirmed the incident, saying apparently, it was a death by suicide.

He maintained that the police officials also found a suicide note from the crime scene written by the principal.

