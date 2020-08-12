Police arrest 12 suspects in Gulshan-e-Hadeed cracker blast attack

KARACHI: Karachi police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 12 people following a raid in different areas of the metropolis in connection with a grenade blast that reported in Gulshan-e-Hadeed last night, ARY News reported.

At least five persons have sustained injuries in a grenade blast carried out by unidentified assailants in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of Karachi yesterday.

The investigators found similarities in the recent grenade attacks that took place in Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) rally in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, Manzil pump and other areas of the metropolis.

The investigation team is collecting more evidence with the help of CCTV cameras installed around the blast site.

Moreover, the Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon has suspended SHO Steel Town for showing negligence in a grenade blast carried out by unidentified assailants in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of Karachi on Tuesday night.

The unidentified men hurled a grenade on the Jashan-e-Azadi stalls in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area. According to BDS, the terrorists have used Russian-made RGD-1 grenade in the attack.

The probe report stated that the BDS officials found the lever, safety pin and particles of the grenade from the scene which were sent to the laboratory for further investigation.

