Main ceremony of Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary today

NANKANA SAHIB: The festivities of the 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak will come to its climax today, the last day of the celebrations, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan, India and other parts of the world attending the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

The main ceremony of the anniversary will begin today with the morning hymns followed by Kathas and Kirtan in the praise of the Guru. Later a special community lunch will be held followed by night prayer sessions at Gurdwara.

The stalls in Nankana Sahib keeping commemorative postal ticket released by Pakistan’s postal service and commemorative coin issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

A group of over 600 Sikh pilgrims from India reached Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib on Saturday.

Sikh pilgrims in their pilgrimage in Pakistan, will attend religious rituals at six Gurdwaras in Punjab.

The main ceremony of the birth anniversary festivities of Baba Guru Nanak being held today at Gurdwara Janam Asthan.

The pilgrims will return back to India via the Wagah border crossing on Dec 1st at the end of their pilgrimage.

The celebrations will end after the Nagar Kirtan procession on Monday, followed by the Bhog ritual at night.

Every year, more than 2,000 Sikhs come to Pakistan to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

However, the number has reduced this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan has rich Sikh heritage and culture with several holy places of the religion in the country.

Comments

comments