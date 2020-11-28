Sikh pilgrims reach Nankana Sahib for Guru Nanak birth anniversary

NANKANA SAHIB: The festivities of the 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak have started in Nankana Sahib at Gurdwara Janam Asthan amid strict security measures, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A group of 602 Sikh pilgrims from India reached Gurdwara Janam Asthan here, were received by Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor.

Sikh pilgrims in their five-day pilgrimage in Pakistan, will attend religious rituals at six Gurdwaras in the country.

The main ceremony of the birth anniversary festivities of Baba Guru Nanak will be held on Nov. 30 at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib.

A Sikh visitor from India expressed gratitude to Pakistan government for the best travel facilities for the pilgrims.

The pilgrims will return back to India via the Wagah border crossing on Dec 1st at the end of their pilgrimage.

Punjab health department has set up a counter at the entrance of Gurdwara Janam Asthan with staff to check temperature of the visitors with thermal guns along with arrangements for coronavirus tests.

The pilgrims being provided hand sanitizer and face masks to follow the SOPs amid the spike in coronavirus cases.

A counter has also been established to administer anti-police vaccine to visiting children.

Pakistan has rich Sikh heritage and culture with several holy places of the religion in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the officials of Pakistan and India in a historic event on Oct 24 last year had signed an agreement for opening the Kartarpur Corridor.

Comments

comments