First anniversary: Sikh community praises Pakistan’s landmark decision to open Kartarpur Corridor

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has expressed gratitude towards Pakistani government for opening Kartarpur Corridor in a landmark decision to facilitate the Sikh community in visiting their holy sites which completes one year today, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan sets an example of interfaith harmony by taking a historic decision to open Kartarpur Corridor last year for giving access to Sikh community to the shrine of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of their religion, located in Narowal district and bordering with Dera Baba Nanak town on the Indian side.

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had earlier announced to celebrate the first anniversary of the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

The Sikh community called the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa a hero for playing an important role in giving the opportunity to the Sikh pilgrims for performing their rituals.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor; a border corridor between Pakistan and India, connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

Indian pilgrims are allowed visa-free travel to the Gurudwara, which holds major relevance as it is the resting place of Guru Nanak – the founder of Sikhism.

The opening of the Corridor on the eve of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak fulfilled the long-awaited desire of Sikh devotees of the international community.

This landmark initiative by the Government of Pakistan had been immensely appreciated by the Sikh community all over the world including India. The first Guru of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak Saheb, had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur.

The project had been initiated on the directives of Imran Khan as a peace-building measure for the region and to promote interfaith harmony, is entirely funded and executed by Pakistan as a gift for Sikh community.

