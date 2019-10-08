BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Chinese companies to invest in the diverse sectors of Pakistan at China Council for Promotion of International Trade in Beijing on Tuesday.

He said Pakistan is opening up for businesses and it is great opportunity for Chinese companies to invest in the country, including housing, textile, manufacturing, IT and financial services, physical and technological logistics, agriculture, oil and gas and tourism and hospitality.

بیجنگ: وزیراعظم عمران خان کا تقریب سے خطاب بیجنگ: وزیراعظم عمران خان کا تقریب سے خطاب#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Apprising attendees about establishing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) authority, the premier further shared that the port city Gwadar was close to becoming a free zone, and its airport has already been constructed. “Pakistan is encouraging the businesses to make big profits as the wealth creation will enable us to lift the people out of poverty on the pattern of China,” he said.

Khan assured that Prime Minister Office will be dealing with all the major investments, including all the CPEC related investments in order to remove all the hurdles in the way of investors.

Read More: PM Khan holds important meetings with Chinese business magnates

The premier also informed the participants that Pakistan has set up a special force for the security of Chinese businessmen and citizens.

The high-level Pakistani delegation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is currently in China on a three-day-long visit.

The PM will also meet the Chinese leadership and exchange views on regional developments including the state of peace and security in South Asia arising from the situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir since 5 August.

Comments

comments