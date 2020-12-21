Gwadar Customs raid historic 356,000 liters fuel smuggling bid

GWADAR: Customs Collectorate raid on Monday in collaboration with the Frontier Corp force thwarted the attempt to smuggle largest counterfeit oil smuggling bid in its history, ARY News reported.

Raided 356,000 liters Irani diesel, worth Rs100 million, was being smuggled into Pakistan via border regions of Balochistan, customs officials in Gwadar told ARY News.

The customs officials halted the fuel consignments near Panjgur and redeemed their historic raid, Custom Collector Tahir Qureshi said.

The authorities have detained the smuggled diesel and started investigations into the leads from detained alleged smugglers.

Separately today in a different case, police in Lahore’s North Cantonment area have cracked down against substandard liquor-producing factories detaining one drug peddler as well.

The personnel in a raid found a thousand bottles of locally produced raw substandard liquor and contents enough to fill about 10,000 bottles, they said.

Arrested suspects were placing brands’ stickers on the bottles of poorly produced liquor, police said and added that two more suspected aides involved in the notorious business are being sought by police.

