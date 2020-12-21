Lahore police raid illegal liquor factories, detain brands’ stickers for rip off

LAHORE: Police in the North Cantonment area have cracked down on Monday against substandard liquor producing factories detaining one drug peddler as well, ARY News reported.

The personnel in a raid found a thousand bottles of locally produced raw substandard liquor and contents enough to fill about 10,000 bottles, they said.

Arrested suspects were placing brands’ stickers on the bottles of poorly produced liquor, police said and added that two more suspected aides involved in the notorious business are being sought by police.

