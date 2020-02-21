ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador in Islamabad Yao Jing called on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here on Friday.

They shared details of progress on preparations for the upcoming visit of President Xi Jinping.

Hafeez Shaikh said Pakistan values relations with China very highly and would greet the president with great respect.

He also thanked the Chinese government on “massive support” in the FATF meetings in Paris.

Read More: China lauds Pakistan’s ‘enormous efforts’ in improving CTF regime

Hafeez Shaikh said that China and other brotherly countries have supported Pakistan throughout the process in terms of guiding the country to improve its frameworks.

The ambassador said that it is a difficult time for the people of China but they are dealing patiently with the calamity and hoping to overcome it very soon. He thanked Pakistan on the support in this difficult time.

Read More: India again failed to push Pakistan into FATF black list: sources

They also discussed progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and measures to enhance the bilateral trade between the two countries stating that it has been progressing smoothly.

Matters of bilateral interest were discussed and both sides agreed to enhance economic cooperation in future.

Comments

comments