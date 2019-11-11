Tomatoes available at Rs17 per kilo in Karachi, claims Hafeez Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, appeared to be completely unaware of the skyrocketing tomato prices in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media personnel on Monday, the PM’s adviser said tomatoes were being sold at Rs17 per kilogram in Karachi’s vegetable market.

When some of the reporters told the finance advisor that tomatoes were, in fact, being sold at Rs240 per kilo, he said people were lying.

The price of tomatoes in Karachi has reached the highest-ever mark as the provincial government failed to enforce its approved rates.

As per details, tomatoes are being sold at Rs260 per kg in the city’s wholesale market, while the same is being sold in the retail market.

Similarly, onions at the wholesale market cost Rs 80 to 90 per kg, but in the city markets, it is being sold between Rs120 and Rs150.

The price hike is attributed to a cessation in the supply of tomatoes from Iran. Authorities has said that rates will come back to normal in 2 to 3 weeks.

