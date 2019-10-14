Hafeez Shaikh leaves for US to attend annual meetings of IMF, World Bank

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday left for the United States to attend the annual meetings of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will also hold important meetings with the officials of IMF and the World Bank during the visit.

The sources said that the adviser likely to return homeland by Sunday.

Earlier on September 24, Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar taking to the social networking website, Twitter had revealed the status of his high profile meetings with delegations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and American Ambassador to Pakistan along with his team.

Azhar about his meeting with the ambassador had said that means of enhancing economic cooperation between the US and Pakistan came under discussion along with increasing the effectiveness of the grant on the ground.

The tweet had read: “Had a productive meeting with US Ambassador Mr Paul W Jones and his team. We discussed means of enhancing economic cooperation between the US and Pak and also increasing the grants effectiveness on ground.”

