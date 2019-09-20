ISLAMABAD: Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar taking to the social networking website, Twitter today revealed the status of his high profile meetings with delegations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and American Ambassador to Pakistan along with his team, ARY News reported on Friday.

Azhar about his meeting with the ambassador said that means of enhancing economic cooperation between the US and Pakistan came under discussion along with increasing the effectiveness of the grant on the ground.

Read More: Governor Reza Baqir briefs IMF team on SBP’s reform programme

The tweet read: “Had a productive meeting with US Ambassador Mr Paul W Jones and his team. We discussed means of enhancing economic cooperation between the US and Pak and also increasing the grants effectiveness on ground.”

Had a productive meeting with US Ambassador Mr Paul W Jones and his team. We discussed means of enhancing economic cooperation between the US and Pak and also increasing the grants effectiveness on ground. pic.twitter.com/PQRYcur6wb — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) September 20, 2019

Regarding his second meeting with a delegation from the IMF, which Azhar termed a pleasure as he played host to the contingent.

Read More: IMF delegation calls on PM Imran Khan

The tweet on the meeting read: “It was a pleasure to host Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, IMF chief for Pakistan and his team at my office today. We discussed the encouraging stabilisation in the economy and ongoing progression of structural reforms.”

It was a pleasure to host Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, IMF chief for Pakistan and his team at my office today. We discussed the encouraging stabilisation in the economy and ongoing progression of structural reforms. pic.twitter.com/AirlE6OSdv — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) September 20, 2019

Earlier on September 18, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar has said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appreciated initial results of the economy’s progress and termed it ‘very encouraging’.

Comments

comments