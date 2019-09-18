IMF termed early results in economy as ‘very encouraging’: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar has said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appreciated initial results of the economy’s progress and termed it ‘very encouraging’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Azhar in his tweet said remarkable goals have been achieved at fiscal and the external fronts.

The visiting IMF team termed the early results in the economy as ‘very encouraging’. They remarked that good progress has been achieved on the fiscal and external front. Revenue growth was termed as ‘impressive’. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) September 18, 2019

Increase in tax collection net is also impressive, he continued.

Earlier on Tuesday, a delegation of the International Monetary Fund had expressed its satisfaction over the three-month performance of the government.

Read more: IMF delegation calls on PM Imran Khan

The delegation, led by IMF’s Director Middle East and Central Asia Jihad Azour, held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Adviser Hafeez Sheikh and members of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance.

Speaking to the media along with the finance adviser, IMF’s Azour had said, “I don’t think there is a need for resetting of targets under the $6 billion IMF programme.”

Comments

comments