Haider Abbas Rizvi of MQM-P returns to Karachi after two years

KARACHI: Haider Abbas Rizvi has arrived on Wednesday in Karachi from Islamabad where he landed two days back after two years since he had departed from Pakistan for reasons yet to be disclosed, ARY News reported.

The sources in Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan confirmed to ARY News the party leader who held key posts in the party has returned from two-year hiatus, however, it has not yet been confirmed whether he will participate in the political affairs actively or what his next political move will be.

According to sources, Haider Abbas Rizvi has arrived in Karachi to visit his ailing mother who suffers from lung disease.

It may be noted that Rizvi, before he landed in Pakistan two days ago, Rizvi had been staying in Canada and later UAE for about two years.

Separately, it is pertinent to note MQM-P, earlier the past month, asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to withdraw treason cases against the top party leaders, registered over listening to a speech in July 2015.

The matter was taken up by the party members during the federal cabinet meeting. During the meeting, it was said that treason cases were registered against the top MQM-P leaders in July 2015.

“The cases were registered for clapping while viewing a speech of the former founder leader of the party on Youtube,” the MQM-P leader said while further stressing that if the government could withdraw the case of the opposition party-referring to a request from PML-N over the treason case- then why it could not withdraw cases against its coalition partners.

