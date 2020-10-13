MQM-P asks PM Imran Khan to withdraw treason cases against party leaders

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to withdraw treason cases against the top party leaders, registered over listening to a speech in July 2015, ARY NEWS reported.

The matter was taken up by the party members during the federal cabinet meeting. During the meeting, it was said that treason cases were registered against the top MQM-P leaders in July 2015.

“The cases were registered for clapping while viewing a speech of the former founder leader of the party on Youtube,” the MQM-P leader said while further stressing that if the government could withdraw cases of opposition party-referring to a request from PML-N over treason cases.

The MQM-P said that treason cases were registered against party leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Amir Khan, Kanwar Naveed, Waseem Akhter, Aminul Haque, Ali Raza Abidi, Kishwar Zehra, and others.

The prime minister assured the MQM-P that he would mull over their request and directed the interior minister and law minister to look into the matter. “The matter should be mulled over keeping in view the merit of the cases,” Imran Khan said.

Read More: Nawaz Sharif, other PML-N leaders booked on treason charges

It is pertinent to mention here that on October 06, Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically disassociated the incumbent federal government from the registration of a treason case against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders.

The prime minister categorically said that they had nothing to do with the FIR against the PML-N leaders. “The government is not in favour of political victimization,” the sources said while quoting Imran Khan.

