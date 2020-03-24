ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Tuesday rebuffed the rumours circulating on social media regarding ban on Hajj this year amid coronavirus outbreak, ARY NEWS reported.

Responding to the rumours in a post on his Twitter account, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that there was no truth in reports regarding ban on Hajj in 2020.

سوشل میڈیا پر حج روکنے کی خبر میں کوئی صداقت نہیں۔ حج انتظامات معمول کے مطابق جاری ہیں۔ ہم سعودی وزارت حج و عمرہ سے مسلسل رابطے میں ہیں۔ سعودی عرب نے حج انتظامات روکنے سے متعلق کوئی حکم جاری نہیں کیا۔ سعودی حکام ایسے اعلان سے پہلے بڑے مسلم ممالک سے مشاورت کرے گی: وزیر مذہبی امور — Pir Dr. Noor ul Haq Qadri (Official) (@MORAisbOfficial) March 24, 2020



“The Hajj preparations are going on as usual and we are in continuous contact with the Saudi Hajj and Umrah ministry,” he said.

The federal minister said that there was no directives from the Saudi authorities to halt arrangements for Hajj. “The Saudi government will consult with top Muslim countries before taking any such decision,” he said.

سعودی وزارت حج نے ٹرانسپورٹ، ہوٹل/بلڈنگ حتمی معاہدہ فی الحال موخر کرنے کا مشورہ دیا ھے۔ فی الحال #hajj2020 نہ ہونے کی بات قبل از وقت ھے۔ اللہ تعالی سے امید ھے کہ حج کے ایام تک صورت حال بہتر ہو جائے گی۔ مصدقہ اطلاعات کیلئے وزارت کے آفیشل سوشل میڈیا کو فالو کریں: وزیر مذہبی امور — Pir Dr. Noor ul Haq Qadri (Official) (@MORAisbOfficial) March 24, 2020



He said that the Saudi ministry only asked them to postpone transport, hotel and building bookings and it would be premature to say anything on Hajj 2020.

Qadri hoped that by the grace of Almighty Allah, the situation would improve as the Hajj nears. He further asked the masses to follow the official social media pages of the religious affairs ministry for authentic reports.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia suspended on Friday all domestic flights, buses, taxis and trains for 14 days starting Saturday.

The move comes as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of coronavirus which has spread panic in global markets and put several countries on virtual lockdowns.

