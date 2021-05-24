Hajj 2021: ‘Pakistan in contact with Saudi Arabia over vaccine issue’

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has not yet taken a decision about the number of pilgrims who will perform Hajj this year, Special Assistant to the PM on Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Ashrafi said on Monday.

He said in a statement that the Kingdom’s health ministry proposed that 60,000 pilgrims be allowed to perform the annual ritual this year.

Allama Ashrafi said the Government of Pakistan is in contact with Saudi officials over the issue of inclusion of Chinese Covid-19 vaccines including Sinopharm and Sinovac being administered to Pakistanis in the Kingdom’s list of approved vaccines for pilgrims.

He said the World Health Organisation (WHO) also approved our vaccine.

On Sunday, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri clarified that the Government of Saudi Arabia had not taken a decision regarding the number of pilgrims to be allowed to perform Hajj this year.

“The Saudi health ministry has made recommendations about the number of Hajj pilgrims and Covid-19 SOPs, but a final decision has yet to taken,” the minister said in a video statement after speaking with Saudi Hajj and Umrah minister.

Noorul Haq Qadri further clarified that the Saudi government will take Pakistan into confidence regarding the number of pilgrims, Covid SOPs and vaccination.

