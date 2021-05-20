ISLAMABAD: Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Thursday said that the Hajj policy is likely to be announced next week, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Noorul Haq Qadri said that his ministry has finalized all the arrangements regarding Hajj-2021, adding that the number of Pakistani pilgrims and flight schedule are expected to be announced next week.

He maintained that the government will formally announce Hajj policy if a large number of Pakistani pilgrims are allowed to perform Hajj. The minister said that he was in contact with the Saudi authorities, adding that a limited number of pilgrims from across the world will be allowed to perform Hajj with strict adherence to coronavirus-related SOPs.

Earlier on May 19, Saudi Arabia would announce Hajj policy 2021 for foreigners on May 27 (Shawwal 15) and Pakistani pilgrims would be vaccinated on priority if COVID vaccination is set as a precondition for the pilgrimage.

“The Pakistani pilgrims will be vaccinated on a priority basis after approval from the authorities if doses of Astra Zeneca and Pfizer are approved by the Saudi authorities” the officials having knowledge of the entire matter had said while rebuffing any reports regarding vaccination of Hajj pilgrims.

