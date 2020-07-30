KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter leader Haleem Adil Shaikh has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking notice of the Karachi’s situation after rain, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In his statement, Haleem Adil Shaikh that on the directives of PM Khan, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt General Muhammad Afzal is reaching Karachi to analyse the situation of the metropolis.

The PTI stalwart asked Sindh government that what the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) did to control over the situation of Karachi after rain.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the National Disaster Management Authority chairperson to reach Karachi and start a “clean up” drive in the aftermath of the monsoon rains.

PM Imran Khan seeks SC's help in empowering LG system in Karachi

“I have asked the NDMA Chairman to go to Karachi immediately and start the clean up in the aftermath of the rain,” said the premier in a tweet.

Earlier on July 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan for seeking its help in empowering local bodies system in a rain-battered Karachi.

