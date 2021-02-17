Haleem Adil Sheikh booked under terrorism charges: police

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh booked under terrorism charges, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, a case on the complaint of the Sindh government has been registered at Memon Goth PS under terrorism charges, aerial firing and creating a disturbance against Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The PTI leader will be produced before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) today, said the police.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, was arrested by police for violating the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) amid the voting process during PS-88 by-polls.

The election commission took strict action against Haleem Adil Sheikh who was roaming freely in the PS-88 constituency along with his armed guards during the by-elections besides paying visits to different polling stations.

Read more: PS-88 by-polls: Haleem Adil Shaikh nabbed for disobeying ECP orders

The authorities had warned Haleem Adil Sheikh to immediately leave the premises of the constituency, however, he was later arrested by police after he refused to obey the ECP orders.

