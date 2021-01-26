KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly secretariat notified on Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh as new opposition leader in the provincial assembly.

The notification was issued following approval of Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

The PTI had nominated Mr Sheikh as the Sindh Assembly opposition leader after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval.

A day earlier, the SA speaker accepted the resignation of MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi as the provincial assembly’s opposition leader. Prime Minister Khan had asked him to step down as opposition leader earlier this month.

Sources said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), one of the PTI’s allies at the centre, had expressed reservations over the nomination of Haleem Adil Sheikh for the position.

