ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday met with Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad to discuss the appointment of the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported.

According to sources, during the meeting, PM approved Haleem Adil’s appointment as Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

Matters pertaining to the Karachi transformation plan, Sindh by-elections and other ongoing development projects in Karachi also came under discussion in the meeting.

The prime minister directed the Sindh governor to accelerate the pace of development projects in the megacity.

Read More: PTI’s central leadership seeks resignation from Firdous Shamim Naqvi

Firdous Shamim Naqvi, who was serving as Sindh opposition leader tendered resignation last week after PTI leadership asked him to step down as Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

Sources told ARY News that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met with Naqvi and conveyed him a message of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Back in September 2020, ARY News had reported about the resignation of Naqvi over directives of the PM Imran Khan.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Firdous Shamim Naqvi failed to perform well as the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, whereas, his controversial statements also created issues for the political party.

