Agreement finalised with Chinese firm to build electric vehicles in Pakistan: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar said on Thursday that Pakistan was moving towards electrification of mass transit as a consequence of EV policy approved by the federal government last year in December, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister Hammad Azhar said that BYD, the largest global electric bus manufacturer along with a Pakistani company will manufacture electric vehicles in Pakistan under the new agreement.

“BYD, the largest global electric bus manufacturer along with Sapphire group have joined hands to develop market development & manufacturing of electric vehicles in Pak,” Hammad Azhar wrote in a Tweet.

As a consequence of EV policy announcement by fed govt, Pak is moving towards electrification of mass transit. BYD, the largest global electric bus manufacturer along with Sapphire group have joined hands to develop market development & manufacturing of electric vehicles in Pak. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) May 20, 2021

The federal cabinet on Dec.22 had approved Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy.

Read More: ‘Govt to implement EV Policy for four wheelers soon’

The motorcycles and vehicles would be shifted on electric power, while Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Units would also be established in the country.

Under the new EV policy, the Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah back in March 2021 had launched Pakistan’s first electric bus in Karachi.

Comments

comments