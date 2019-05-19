Hammad Azhar says Maryam sidelined Hamza Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar on Sunday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz had sidelined Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, ARY News reported.

Hammad Azhar said the PML-N had been reduced to being the personal property of Sharifs.

“It’s obvious that PML-N has been reduced to being the personal property of Sharifs. But what is interesting is that there is no concept of merit even within the Sharif family.

“Hamza Shahbaz’s 20 year old political work goes to waste as Maryam sidelines him to lead PML-N’S delegation,” he wrote on his personal Twitter account.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday hosted an Iftar dinner for the leaders hailing from the opposition parties at Zardari House in Islamabad.

Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz stayed at her son-in-law’s house from where she left for the Zardari House to attend the opposition’s meeting.

On Friday, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had invited the leadership of the major opposition parties for a grand Iftar dinner, hours after the party’s core committee decided to expedite efforts for an anti-government movement after Eidul Fitr.

