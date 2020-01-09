Hammad Azhar meets Japanese minister, discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

TOKYO: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar met with Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Wakamiya in Tokyo on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and identified areas for further cooperation in political, economic, trade, investment, education and cultural fields.

Both the sides reaffirmed their commitments to take the bilateral relationship to a higher level. While discussing the regional issues, the Hammad Azhar briefed the Japanese minister on the deteriorating situation of humans rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir especially after the recent illegal decision of the Indian government to strip Kashmiris of their autonomous rights guaranteed by the Indian constitution, read the statement.

Azhar also apprised Wakamiya about Pakistan’s mediatory and constructive role in bringing lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Wakamiya appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region. He also expressed hope that engagements between the two countries at all levels would enhance mutually beneficial relations.

Earlier on December 23, Shinzo Abe Sonoura Kentaro, Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs to the Japanese premier, had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Imran Khan and Kentaro had discussed the matter of mutual interests and enhancement of Pakistan-Japan bilateral relations. The meeting had also been attended by Japan Ambassador to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda, and Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfiqar Bukhari.

Both sides had agreed for sending trained Pakistani manpower to Japan for employment.

